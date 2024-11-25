Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Ready: 52nd Fighter Wing deploys to defend global missions [Image 16 of 16]

    Mission Ready: 52nd Fighter Wing deploys to defend global missions

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany on Oct. 25, 2024. Various squadrons from Spangdahlem AB mobilized for a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)

