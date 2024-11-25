Mission Ready: 52nd Fighter Wing deploys to defend global missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany on Oct. 25, 2024. Various squadrons from Spangdahlem AB mobilized for a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)