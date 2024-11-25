Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Pizza Night [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Benfold Pizza Night

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (November 30, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class William Johnson from Dellrose, Tennessee, left, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Cainen Borchert from Kyle, Texas, right, prepare pizzas in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 30. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

