USS Benfold Pizza Night

PHILIPPINE SEA (November 30, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Cainen Borchert from Kyle, Texas prepares pizzas in the galley aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 30. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)