USS Benfold Get Underway

YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 29, 2024) Operations Specialist Seaman Rafael RodriguezPhillips from New York City, New York, arranges lines during a sea and anchor evolution on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while getting underway from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, November 29. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)