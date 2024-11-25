Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Get Underway [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Benfold Get Underway

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 29, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) stand along the starboard railing on the fo’c’sle while getting underway from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, November 29. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8779452
    VIRIN: 241129-N-ZS816-1106
    Resolution: 5443x3629
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    This work, USS Benfold Get Underway [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underway
    DDG 65
    Sailors
    Benfold
    Onward with Valor

