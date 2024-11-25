USS Benfold Get Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 29, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) stand along the starboard railing on the fo’c’sle while getting underway from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, November 29. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)