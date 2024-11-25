Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF hosts 2025 Turkey Bowl [Image 2 of 2]

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    11.26.2024

    Photo by SETAF Africa 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians assigned to the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), pose for a photo after winning the annual “Turkey Bowl” at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Nov 26, 2024. SETAF-AF held the “Turkey Bowl” tournament to build esprit de corps and to celebrate the start of the holiday weekend. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 04:46
    Location: CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT
    This work, SETAF-AF hosts 2025 Turkey Bowl [Image 2 of 2], by SETAF Africa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SETAF-AF hosts the 2025 Turkey Bowl
    Sports
    Thanksgiving
    flag football
    Esprit De Corps
    StrongerTogether
    TurkeyBowl

