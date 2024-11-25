Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native American Sky Soldier Shares culture with school kids [Image 3 of 3]

    Native American Sky Soldier Shares culture with school kids

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Lora 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Through storytelling, hands-on demonstrations, and discussions about the significance of items like the medicine bag and medicine wheel, Staff Sgt. Gary Bowers was able to share not only the spiritual and cultural practices of his people, but also offer the students a deeper understanding of the values that shape his heritage on November 21, 2024 at Vicenza Elementary School.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 03:45
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Native American Sky Soldier shares culture with school kids

    173rd Airborne Brigade

