Native American Sky Soldier shares culture with school kids

Through storytelling, hands-on demonstrations, and discussions about the significance of items like the medicine bag and medicine wheel, Staff Sgt. Gary Bowers was able to share not only the spiritual and cultural practices of his people, but also offer the students a deeper understanding of the values that shape his heritage on November 21, 2024 at Vicenza Elementary School.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora)