    NWS Yorktown's award-winning Scudder Hall Galley receives coveted 5-Star Galley award [Image 1 of 5]

    NWS Yorktown's award-winning Scudder Hall Galley receives coveted 5-Star Galley award

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (December 3, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Burston, Food Service Officer at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown is pictured with leadership assigned to the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley. The galley was awarded a subsequent Five-Star galley accreditation by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic for sustained customer service and support and following a rigorous evaluation period. This coveted award was one of several subsequent Five-Star galley accreditations received by the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

