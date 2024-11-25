Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 3]

    Eighth Army Celebrates Thanksgiving

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Avery 

    8th Army

    Officers and senior enlisted non-commissioned officers gathered together at U.S. Army dining facilities across South Korea to serve traditional Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers and families, Nov. 28, 2024. Participating DFACs transformed their spaces into festive holiday showcases, featuring elaborate ice sculptures, intricate centerpieces, and professionally decorated cakes. (U.S. Army photo by SFC James Avery)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 23:59
    Photo ID: 8779298
    VIRIN: 241128-A-FJ979-4816
    Resolution: 1517x2048
    Size: 731.31 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, Eighth Army Celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 3], by SFC James Avery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

