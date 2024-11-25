Eighth Army Celebrates Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officers and senior enlisted non-commissioned officers gathered together at U.S. Army dining facilities across South Korea to serve traditional Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers and families, Nov. 28, 2024. Participating DFACs transformed their spaces into festive holiday showcases, featuring elaborate ice sculptures, intricate centerpieces, and professionally decorated cakes. (U.S. Army photo by SFC James Avery)