Eighth Army Celebrates Thanksgiving

Officers and senior enlisted non-commissioned officers gathered together at U.S. Army dining facilities across South Korea to serve traditional Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers and families, Nov. 28, 2024. Participating DFACs transformed their spaces into festive holiday showcases, featuring elaborate ice sculptures, intricate centerpieces, and professionally decorated cakes. (U.S. Army photo by SFC James Avery)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 00:05
|Photo ID:
|8779296
|VIRIN:
|241128-A-FJ979-1599
|Resolution:
|2048x1625
|Size:
|875.49 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
