    Ebina Residence Festival

    JAPAN

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Nov. 18, 2024) Masaru Uchino, the mayor of Ebina City, gives gifts to the daughters of Capt. Nicolas Leclerc (Top Left), commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF), during the 2024 Ebina Residence Festival held on Ebina Field. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    Japan
    Festival
    Atsugi
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    Ebina

