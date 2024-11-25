Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Nov. 18, 2024) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF), receives a gift from Masaru Uchino, the mayor of Ebina City, during the 2024 Ebina Residence Festival held on Ebina Field. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)