    Ebina Residence Festival [Image 1 of 2]

    Ebina Residence Festival

    JAPAN

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Nov. 18, 2024) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc (3rd from left), commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF), speaks with Masaru Uchino (2nd from right), the mayor of Ebina City, during the 2024 Ebina Residence Festival held in Ebina Field. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    This work, Ebina Residence Festival [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

