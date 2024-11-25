210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers tour Dongducheon city

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of 30 U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army participate in a newcomer's cultural awareness and educational tour of Dongducheon city (DDC), South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024. Organized by DDC, the tour began with a visit to General Eo Yu-so's memorial, which recognizes his contributions to the Joseon Dynasty in the mid-1400s, followed by a hike and traditional Korean tea ceremony at the Dongducheon Recreational Forest. Participants enjoyed a free South Korean meal of bibimbap and bulgogi before visiting their last stop at the Dongducheon Lifelong Education Center, where they received an introductory travel guide to DDC and learned about South Korean culture. The group completed the day's event with a hands-on activity, engraving personal seals of their names written in Hangeul (Korean). (DoD photo by Pfc. Jung Min Lee, KATUSA)