Dongducheon Headstart Program Newcomers' Tour

27 newly stationed service members at Camp Casey joined the U.S. Forces Korea Cultural Newcomers’ Tour in Dongducheon-si, South Korea, December 6, 2024. Organized by the Gyeonggi Provincial Government, the tour began with a visit to the General Eo Yu-so grave site, honoring his role in defending the Korean Peninsula, followed by a mindfulness hike through the Healing Forest and a traditional Korean tea ceremony in the Dongducheon Recreational Forest. Participants enjoyed a Korean meal featuring bibimbap and bulgogi before visiting the Dongducheon Lifelong Education Center, where they received an introductory travel guide to the city and learned about Korean culture. The day concluded with a hands-on activity, allowing the group to engrave personal seals with their Hangeul (Korean) names. This cultural immersion offers service members a meaningful opportunity to connect with Korean traditions, appreciate the city’s serene ambience, and deepen their understanding of Korea’s military history.