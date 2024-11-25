Senior Superintendent Ho, Wook Jin, Chief of Yongsan Police Station, left, and U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander, poses for a photo during an initial meet and greet at Yongsan Police Station, Yongsan, South Korea, November 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8779257
|VIRIN:
|241122-A-BW769-1103
|Resolution:
|5558x3705
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|YONGSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander meets Yongsan Police Station Chief [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.