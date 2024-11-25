U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Wallace, with Recruiting Station San Francisco, 12th Marine Corps District, poses for a photo with Lance Cpl. Bruno, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region mascot, before the San Francisco 49ers Salute to Service game vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, California. Nov. 17, 2024. Bruno attended the Salute to Service game to help honor the nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 18:42
|Photo ID:
|8779189
|VIRIN:
|241117-M-JK941-1069
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.19 MB
|Location:
|SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
