Army Reserve Aviation Command (ARAC) and Air Force Reserve Pararescue members gathered with the Newsweek: Unconventional team at Newsweek's headquarters at One World Trade Center December 2, 2024, for an exclusive screening. The 14-minute video highlights Search and Rescue (SAR) training at Mount Rainier, Washington. The video features a joint mission between Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, and the 304th Rescue Squadron, showcasing their collaboration in high-altitude, and life-saving operations. Set to air on Unconventional's YouTube Channel, hosted by Naveed Jamali, the video offers an in-depth look at the technical challenges and teamwork involved in extreme SAR operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 18:36
|Photo ID:
|8779122
|VIRIN:
|241202-A-LO506-7649
|Resolution:
|5546x3697
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Aviation Command and Air Force Reserve Pararescue Members Attend Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with Host Naveed Jamali [Image 5 of 8] [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.