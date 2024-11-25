Makin Island Working Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman George Rodriguez, left, and Cryptological Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Joseph Coulson, put together a workout machine aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during a working party, Dec. 2, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)