Aviation Ordnanceman Airman George Rodriguez, left, and Cryptological Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Joseph Coulson, put together a workout machine aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during a working party, Dec. 2, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8779085
|VIRIN:
|241202-N-YR119-1077
|Resolution:
|4848x3232
|Size:
|998.9 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Working Party [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.