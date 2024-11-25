Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Working Party [Image 1 of 4]

    Makin Island Working Party

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Air Traffic Controller Airman Joseph Torresortiz carries a bench into the gym aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during a working party, Dec. 2, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    This work, Makin Island Working Party [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

