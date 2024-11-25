Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CO aboard Tripoli gives remarks following ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CO aboard Tripoli gives remarks following ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241202-N-ML799-1246

    Capt. Gary Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives remarks following a frocking ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, Dec. 2, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Olivia Rucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 15:25
    Photo ID: 8778912
    VIRIN: 241202-N-ML799-1246
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO aboard Tripoli gives remarks following ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CO aboard Tripoli gives remarks following ceremony
    CO aboard Tripoli gives remarks following ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download