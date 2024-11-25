CO aboard Tripoli gives remarks following ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241202-N-ML799-1265



Capt. Gary Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives remarks following a frocking ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, Dec. 2, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Olivia Rucker)