Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors install underground power lines Nov. 18, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of an ongoing electrical grid upgrade at the installation where the post will go from a from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials are working the switch with energy provider Xcel Energy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)