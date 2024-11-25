Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System [Image 7 of 8]

    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors install underground power lines Nov. 18, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of an ongoing electrical grid upgrade at the installation where the post will go from a from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials are working the switch with energy provider Xcel Energy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Wye Electrical System
    Army infrastructure improvements

