NMRTC, Bethesda's Triad meets with Sailors

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda Triad visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's (WRNMMC) Operations department Sailors at WRNMMC in Bethesda, Maryland, Nov. 26, 2024. NMRTC, Bethesda's Triad visited to meet Sailors where they work and give Sailors an opportunity to meet and talk to their leadership in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)