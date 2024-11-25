Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC, Bethesda's Triad meets with Sailors [Image 2 of 4]

    NMRTC, Bethesda's Triad meets with Sailors

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, congratulates Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Connor Gallagher on his promotion during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's (WRNMMC) Operations department Sailors at WRNMMC in Bethesda, Maryland, Nov. 26, 2024. NMRTC, Bethesda's Triad visited to meet Sailors where they work and give Sailors an opportunity to meet and talk to their leadership in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    operations
    Walter Reed
    Bethesda
    visit
    NMRTC

