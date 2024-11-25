Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDEA Americas Empowers Military-Connected Students Through Differentiated Learning

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Michael ODay 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    Students in a DoDEA Americas classroom, at Parker ES on Fort Novosel work independently and in small groups, reflecting the flexibility and student-centered approach of 21st-century learning environments. Teachers facilitate learning by providing guidance and support tailored to each student's unique needs. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

