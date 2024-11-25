Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 7 of 8]

    Louisville District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Katie Chandler 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, invited Mr. David Lopez to speak to our workforce, Sept. 26, 2024. Mr. Lopez currently serves as the Board Chair of Louisville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Principal Consultant and Co-founder of Valor Insights. He has amassed more than 20 years of varied experience in business development, executive leadership, board management and program operations, spanning both the for-profit and non-profit sectors.

    Mr. Lopez was presented with a certificate of appreciation and the Pioneers of Change Special Emphasis Award by the Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann and Deputy for Programs and Project Management, John Bock.

