Monroe Lake celebrates 60th anniversary

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District’s Monroe Lake celebrated its 60th anniversary, Oct. 24, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana. A reception was held at the tailwater area beneath the dam, where visitors had the opportunity to speak with sponsors, view photo boards, take a self-guided hike on the dam and listen to speakers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, U.S. Forest Service, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.