    Monroe Lake celebrates 60th anniversary [Image 8 of 8]

    BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District’s Monroe Lake celebrated its 60th anniversary, Oct. 24, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana. A reception was held at the tailwater area beneath the dam, where visitors had the opportunity to speak with sponsors, view photo boards, take a self-guided hike on the dam and listen to speakers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, U.S. Forest Service, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

