Mountain Maneuvers

A U.S. MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing performs low-level maneuvers over mountainous terrain in Albania Nov. 14, 2024. This type of flight training ensures that our aircrew’s professional skills remain sharpened to respond to any contingency worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 05:07
|Photo ID:
|8778066
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-WG663-2406
|Resolution:
|6969x3548
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|AL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
