    Mountain Maneuvers [Image 2 of 10]

    Mountain Maneuvers

    ALBANIA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing performs low-level maneuvers over mountainous terrain in Albania Nov. 14, 2024. This type of flight training ensures that our aircrew’s professional skills remain sharpened to respond to any contingency worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 05:07
    This work, Mountain Maneuvers [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130
    MC-130J Commando II
    352 SOW
    67 SOS
    Low Fly

