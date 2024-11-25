Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amphibious Combat Vehicle Tide Training [Image 7 of 11]

    Amphibious Combat Vehicle Tide Training

    JAPAN

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines land on a beach in an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) during a low tide crossing rehearsal on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 26, 2024. While deployed, the ACV is certified to conduct a wide range of mission sets, including open water, protected water, and land-based operations. Amphibious operations, including the use of ship-to-shore connectors, is a foundational aspect of Marine Corps operations and is critical to remaining the Nation’s premier expeditionary force in readiness. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 23:40
    USMC
    forward deployed
    4th Marines
    Amphibious Combat Vehicle
    3d Marines Division

