Amphibious Combat Vehicle Tide Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines prepares Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) for a low tide crossing on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 26, 2024. While deployed, the ACV is certified to conduct a wide range of mission sets, including open water, protected water, and land-based operations. Amphibious operations, including the use of ship-to-shore connectors, is a foundational aspect of Marine Corps operations and is critical to remaining the Nation’s premier expeditionary force in readiness. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)