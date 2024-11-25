726th EMSS commander immerses with vehicle maintenance airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mathew Lehman, the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron (EMSS) commander, observes and assists an Airman during vehicle maintenance operations on November 8, 2024. By working hands-on with his team, Lt. Col. Lehman exemplifies leadership through engagement, gaining insights into the challenges faced by Airmen in the field. This approach fosters teamwork, improves maintenance processes, and strengthens the unit's mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)