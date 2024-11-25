Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726th EMSS commander immerses with vehicle maintenance airmen

    726th EMSS commander immerses with vehicle maintenance airmen

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mathew Lehman, the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron (EMSS) commander, observes and assists an Airman during vehicle maintenance operations on November 8, 2024. By working hands-on with his team, Lt. Col. Lehman exemplifies leadership through engagement, gaining insights into the challenges faced by Airmen in the field. This approach fosters teamwork, improves maintenance processes, and strengthens the unit's mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 11:17
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
