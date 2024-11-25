U.S. Soldiers Participate in Tumak 24 Exercise at BPTA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie “Wildcards” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, pose for group photo with members from Polish, U.K., and Lithuanian soldiers after the completion of a multinational wet gap crossing exercise as a part of Tumak 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, Nov. 27, 2024. A wet gap crossing involves overcoming natural obstacles such as rivers or bodies of water swiftly and effectively. Tumak 24 is a multinational combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) and wet gap crossing (WGX) to enhance interoperability, security and warfighting capabilities. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)