Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

241130-N-FG645-1065 SOUTH CHINA SEA (November 30, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Jaden Brown, from Bakersfield, Calif., welds a spring put aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)