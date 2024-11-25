Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241130-N-FG645-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (November 30, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joseph Green, from Riverside, Calif., inspects armament weapons support equipment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 06:29
    Photo ID: 8777468
    VIRIN: 241130-N-FG645-1003
    Resolution: 2596x1731
    Size: 416.14 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download