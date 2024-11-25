November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A scene of Equipment Park is shown Nov. 7, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)