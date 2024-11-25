Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area [Image 34 of 37]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of Equipment Park is shown Nov. 7, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 01:03
    Photo ID: 8777445
    VIRIN: 241107-A-OK556-9058
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area [Image 37 of 37], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area
    November 2024 views of Equipment Park in Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Commemorative Area
    Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download