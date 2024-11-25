Sailors and Coast Guardsman medically evacuate a Sailor

241120-N-IL330-1468
Sailors and a member of a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medically evacuates a Sailor from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during flight operations, Nov. 20, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|11.20.2024
|11.30.2024 16:45
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
