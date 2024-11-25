Garcia is pictured with her parents, Richard and Lisa Schulman, at the Plebe Parent Weekend Dinner in 2005, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. During this weekend, parents are invited to visit their freshmen cadets in their first semester at the academy. (Photo Credit: Courtesy)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2024 13:16
|Photo ID:
|8777095
|VIRIN:
|241130-A-IS636-4988
|Resolution:
|1907x1338
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Ojibwe Roots to Army Leadership: The inspiring journey of Signaleer Maj. Alisha Garcia [Image 7 of 7], by Tai Doick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Ojibwe Roots to Army Leadership: The inspiring journey of Signaleer Maj. Alisha Garcia
No keywords found.