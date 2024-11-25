Date Taken: 11.30.2024 Date Posted: 11.30.2024 13:16 Photo ID: 8777093 VIRIN: 241130-A-IS636-8881 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 1.25 MB Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From Ojibwe Roots to Army Leadership: The inspiring journey of Signaleer Maj. Alisha Garcia [Image 7 of 7], by Tai Doick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.