    82CAB UH-60 Flight [Image 5 of 9]

    82CAB UH-60 Flight

    IRAQ

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, fly route missions across the Middle East on April 22, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    This work, 82CAB UH-60 Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

