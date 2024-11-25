82CAB UH-60 Flight

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, fly route missions across the Middle East on April 22, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2024 11:34
|Photo ID:
|8777079
|VIRIN:
|240422-A-HK139-1002
|Resolution:
|4615x3077
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
