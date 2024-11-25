USACE continues debris removal in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor removes sand from Morse Park in Lake Lure, North Carolina, Nov. 29. USACE estimates that there are around 8,000 cubic yards of sand that need to be removed following flooding from Hurricane Helene.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.