Deployed Marines Share Thanksgiving Table with Maj. Gen. Sofge and Sgt. Maj. McGinnis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Roland R. McGinnis, Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, Cpl. Ayanna Estes, an intel analyst with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 26 Headquarters, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, a native of Leesburg, Florida, Lance Cpl. Jazmine Briones, a meteorology and oceanography (METOC) analyst forecaster with Kilo Company, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 (Reinforced), Marine Air Control Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, a native of El Paso, Texas, and Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, eat Thanksgiving dinner at the Doris Miller Galley with the Marines, Sailors, and Civilians deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Nov. 28, 2024. The personnel assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa ate a Thanksgiving meal including ham, turkey, pie, and eggnog. CJTF-HOA is comprised of multiple U.S. armed services branches, coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations. Headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the command works against malign actors to strengthen collective security forces and respond to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)