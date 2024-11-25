Deployed Marines Share Thanksgiving Table with Maj. Gen. Sofge and Sgt. Maj. McGinnis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, right, and Staff Sgt. Austin Hill, an intelligence chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Arnold, Missouri, eat Thanksgiving dinner at the Doris Miller Galley, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Nov. 28, 2024. The personnel assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa ate a Thanksgiving meal including ham, turkey, pie, and eggnog. CJTF-HOA is comprised of multiple U.S. armed services branches, coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations. Headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the command works against malign actors to strengthen collective security forces and respond to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)