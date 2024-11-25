Deployed Marines Share Thanksgiving Table with Maj. Gen. Sofge and Sgt. Maj. McGinnis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jeffery Pullinger, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, a native of Palmyra, Virginia, Sgt. Maj. Shannon Perry, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, a native of Middletown, New Jersey, Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, Sgt. Maj. Roland R. McGinnis, Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Maynard, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, a native of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Lt. Col. Casey Nelson, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, a native of Pensacola, Florida, pose for a group photo before serving food at the Doris Miller Galley to the Marines, Sailors, and Civilians deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Nov. 28, 2024. The personnel assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa ate a Thanksgiving meal including ham, turkey, pie, and eggnog. CJTF-HOA is comprised of multiple U.S. armed services branches, coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations. Headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the command works against malign actors to strengthen collective security forces and respond to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)