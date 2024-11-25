Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Marines Share Thanksgiving Table with Maj. Gen. Sofge and Sgt. Maj. McGinnis [Image 1 of 7]

    Deployed Marines Share Thanksgiving Table with Maj. Gen. Sofge and Sgt. Maj. McGinnis

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, center, serves food at the Doris Miller Galley to the Marines, Sailors, and Civilians deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Nov. 28, 2024. The personnel assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa ate a Thanksgiving meal including ham, turkey, pie, and eggnog. CJTF-HOA is comprised of multiple U.S. armed services branches, coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations. Headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the command works against malign actors to strengthen collective security forces and respond to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.30.2024 04:21
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
